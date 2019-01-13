MP’s son arrested in Satkhira
Satkhira Correspondent,
Published: 13 Jan 2019 18:01 BdST Updated: 13 Jan 2019 18:01 BdST
Rashed Sarwar Rumon, the son of 10th parliament reserve seat member of parliament Rifat Amin, has been arrested in connection with a case under the Motor Vehicle Act.
Police arrested Rumon near a fish enclosure in Satkhira on Sunday, said Mostafizur Rahman, chief of the local police station.
Rumon, who has been in the news several times, had gone for a ‘joyride’ in his mother’s car, which had the ‘member of parliament’ sticker on it, the OC said.
In addition to the stickers from the parliamentary secretariat, the vehicle also had a ‘press’ sticker for use during the election.
“Rumon was a fugitive in a Motor Vehicle case. He was arrested in connection with the case, taken to court and was then sent to prison.”
An intoxicated Rumon and four others were detained by Detective Branch police from a villa in Satkhira’s Nabadkati on Nov 19 before they were released.
Rumon’s mother Rifat Amin is the president of the Satkhira Mohila Awami League and became a member of parliament for the first time in 2014. Rumon’s father is a well-known businessman and a resident of Satkhira town’s Munojitpur.
Locals say that Rumon went astray at a young age. He was widely criticised for his drug use and reckless motorcycle riding through Satkhira town.
Rumon’s parents once sent him to Saudi Arabia for drug rehabilitation. But close relatives say he returned to his old ways once he returned to Bangladesh.
In 2016, Rumon was accused of beating and injuring a cow trader with an iron rod.
He made headlines again on Sept 11 of that year after beating four people, including an Awami League leader. He went into hiding afterwards.
Rumon spent several days in jail after he was found at a resort in Shyamnagar with his mother’s car, three women and some weapons.
Despite the repeated incidents, Rumon’s mother has deflected blame from her son, claiming the allegations are ‘simply propaganda’.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Ridesharing helmets as fragile as toys, say police
- Hefazat’s Shafi says he opposes coeducation, not women’s education
- 15 injured in clash as police attempt to make arrests in Narayanganj
- Fire at Bhola market destroys 33 stores
- Nowfel will not pursue action on Ahmed Shafi’s remarks against women’s education
- Police find bodies of two ‘Rohingyas’ with bullet wounds and yaba stash in Cox’s Bazar
- Garment workers resume protests in Dhaka
- Bangladesh looks to Singapore to trial offshore NID card project for expats
- Bodi asks yaba traders to surrender, or face ‘terrible consequences’
- Bangladesh Islamist leader Shafi asks parents not to let girls study
Most Read
- Kamal Hossain regrets Jamaat participation in election
- Saudi teen who fled family welcomed as 'brave new Canadian' in Toronto
- Bangladesh passport moves up three spots in ranking of access power
- Bangladesh Islamist leader Shafi asks parents not to let girls study
- Nowfel will not pursue action on Ahmed Shafi’s remarks against women’s education
- Garment workers resume protests in Dhaka
- Sajeeb Wazed explains Awami League’s colossal victory, dismisses rigging allegations
- Chittagong Vikings beat Khulna Titans in first super over in BPL history
- Hefazat’s Shafi says he opposes coeducation, not women’s education
- BTRC to bring 30 million illegal handsets under surveillance