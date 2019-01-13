MP’s son arrested in Satkhira

Police arrested Rumon near a fish enclosure in Satkhira on Sunday, said Mostafizur Rahman, chief of the local police station.

Rumon, who has been in the news several times, had gone for a ‘joyride’ in his mother’s car, which had the ‘member of parliament’ sticker on it, the OC said.

In addition to the stickers from the parliamentary secretariat, the vehicle also had a ‘press’ sticker for use during the election.

“Rumon was a fugitive in a Motor Vehicle case. He was arrested in connection with the case, taken to court and was then sent to prison.”

An intoxicated Rumon and four others were detained by Detective Branch police from a villa in Satkhira’s Nabadkati on Nov 19 before they were released.

Police had also arrested Rumon in September 2016 over with two extortion cases filed by Satkhira Jubo League leader Zulfiqar Ali Ujjal and trader Sirajul Islam Bullet. Police had questioned him on remand but later released him.

Rumon’s mother Rifat Amin is the president of the Satkhira Mohila Awami League and became a member of parliament for the first time in 2014. Rumon’s father is a well-known businessman and a resident of Satkhira town’s Munojitpur.

Locals say that Rumon went astray at a young age. He was widely criticised for his drug use and reckless motorcycle riding through Satkhira town.

Rumon’s parents once sent him to Saudi Arabia for drug rehabilitation. But close relatives say he returned to his old ways once he returned to Bangladesh.

In 2016, Rumon was accused of beating and injuring a cow trader with an iron rod.

He made headlines again on Sept 11 of that year after beating four people, including an Awami League leader. He went into hiding afterwards.

Rumon spent several days in jail after he was found at a resort in Shyamnagar with his mother’s car, three women and some weapons.

Despite the repeated incidents, Rumon’s mother has deflected blame from her son, claiming the allegations are ‘simply propaganda’.