BNP’s Fakhrul slams Hifazat chief Shafi for ‘shocking anti-women’ remarks

“His (Shafi’s) anti-women remarks are unexpected, untoward and unfortunate,” the BNP secretary general said in a statement on Sunday.

“I am stunned and shocked at the Hifazat chief’s remarks asking that girls not be sent to schools and colleges,” added Fakhrul, who had earlier supported the Hifazat’s activities.

Shafi, the director of Al-Jamiatul Ahlia Darul Ulum Moinul Islam Madrasa in Chattogram’s Hathazari, made the audience of the institution’s annual gathering on Friday promise that they will not allow their girls to study beyond grade four or five.

But the head of the Al-Haiatul Ulya Lil-Jamiatil Qawmia Bangladesh, an agency that oversees the six Qawmi education boards, later claimed the media misled the people by publishing his quotes partially.

In a statement, he claimed he commented against coeducation, not female education in particular.

Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury Nowfel said Ahmed Shafi’s remarks were “unacceptable, discriminatory and inconsistent” with the country’s policy but the government will not pursue any action against him for his “personal” opinion.

Mirza Fakhrul said Shafi’s remarks about half the population will “embarrass Bangladesh in the 21st century world”.

The BNP leader said his party believes religion does not discourage women’s education.

“BNP thinks women won’t flourish and be really empowered unless they are enlightened in fair education,” he added.

Writer Begum Mushtari Shafi, who lost her husband in the Liberation War, on Saturday slated the government for “injecting the communal spirit of Pakistan into textbooks as prescribed by Hifazat”.