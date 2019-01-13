Home > Bangladesh

BNP’s Fakhrul slams Hifazat chief Shafi for ‘shocking anti-women’ remarks

  Senior correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Jan 2019 20:01 BdST Updated: 13 Jan 2019 21:01 BdST

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has condemned Hifazat-e Islam chief Shah Ahmed Shafi for his call to deny girls access to education.
Related Stories

“His (Shafi’s) anti-women remarks are unexpected, untoward and unfortunate,” the BNP secretary general said in a statement on Sunday.

“I am stunned and shocked at the Hifazat chief’s remarks asking that girls not be sent to schools and colleges,” added Fakhrul, who had earlier supported the Hifazat’s activities.

Shafi, the director of Al-Jamiatul Ahlia Darul Ulum Moinul Islam Madrasa in Chattogram’s Hathazari, made the audience of the institution’s annual gathering on Friday promise that they will not allow their girls to study beyond grade four or five.

But the head of the Al-Haiatul Ulya Lil-Jamiatil Qawmia Bangladesh, an agency that oversees the six Qawmi education boards, later claimed the media misled the people by publishing his quotes partially.

In a statement, he claimed he commented against coeducation, not female education in particular.

Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury Nowfel said Ahmed Shafi’s remarks were “unacceptable, discriminatory and inconsistent” with the country’s policy but the government will not pursue any action against him for his “personal” opinion.

Mirza Fakhrul said Shafi’s remarks about half the population will “embarrass Bangladesh in the 21st century world”.

The BNP leader said his party believes religion does not discourage women’s education.

“BNP thinks women won’t flourish and be really empowered unless they are enlightened in fair education,” he added.

Writer Begum Mushtari Shafi, who lost her husband in the Liberation War, on Saturday slated the government for “injecting the communal spirit of Pakistan into textbooks as prescribed by Hifazat”.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir (File Photo)

Shafi remarks ‘shock’ Fakhrul

MP’s son arrested in Satkhira

Garment workers protest in Ashulia

Ctg transport workers call strike over MP’s ‘beating’

Verdict on Hizb ut-Tahrir leaders delayed again

Fines not working, those found guilty of food adulteration will be jailed: Mayor Khokon

Ridesharing helmets fragile: Police

File Photo

Shafi says he opposes coeducation, not women’s education

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.