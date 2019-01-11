RAB arrests six robbers, including a jewellery store owner, in Gazipur

The arrestees are Prodip Poddar, 41, Md Dulal Hossain, 30, Md Rasel, 22, Zakir Hossain 26, Kokila Begum, 24, and Hazera Begum, 52.

“Over the last several days, we received reports about robbery in homes and shops in Uttara and Tongi. On the basis of the reports, these six people have been arrested," said RAB-1 Captain Sarwar Bin Kashem at a media briefing at Dhaka’s Karwan Bazar on Friday.

The RAB seized gold ornaments weighing five bhori [1 bhori/11.664gm], four mobile phone handsets and Tk 11,000 in cash from the alleged robbers.

Prodip Poddar is the alleged kingpin of the gang comprising around 13 members. He is the owner of Poddar Jewellery store located at Tongi Altab Plaza.