RAB arrests six robbers, including a jewellery store owner, in Gazipur
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Jan 2019 19:01 BdST Updated: 11 Jan 2019 19:01 BdST
Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has arrested six people, including a jewellery shop owner, who it says are members of an inter-district “gang of robbers”.
The arrestees are Prodip Poddar, 41, Md Dulal Hossain, 30, Md Rasel, 22, Zakir Hossain 26, Kokila Begum, 24, and Hazera Begum, 52.
The RAB seized gold ornaments weighing five bhori [1 bhori/11.664gm], four mobile phone handsets and Tk 11,000 in cash from the alleged robbers.
Prodip Poddar is the alleged kingpin of the gang comprising around 13 members. He is the owner of Poddar Jewellery store located at Tongi Altab Plaza.
