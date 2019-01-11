Home > Bangladesh

RAB arrests six robbers, including a jewellery store owner, in Gazipur

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Jan 2019 19:01 BdST Updated: 11 Jan 2019 19:01 BdST

Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has arrested six people, including a jewellery shop owner, who it says are members of an inter-district “gang of robbers”.

The arrestees are Prodip Poddar, 41, Md Dulal Hossain, 30, Md Rasel, 22, Zakir Hossain 26, Kokila Begum, 24, and Hazera Begum, 52.

“Over the last several days, we received reports about robbery in homes and shops in Uttara and Tongi. On the basis of the reports, these six people have been arrested," said RAB-1 Captain Sarwar Bin Kashem at a media briefing at Dhaka’s Karwan Bazar on Friday.

The RAB seized gold ornaments weighing five bhori [1 bhori/11.664gm], four mobile phone handsets and Tk 11,000 in cash from the alleged robbers.

Prodip Poddar is the alleged kingpin of the gang comprising around 13 members. He is the owner of Poddar Jewellery store located at Tongi Altab Plaza.

