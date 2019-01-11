Neighbours find missing person dead inside a septic tank in Feni

Abul Kalam, 54, worked as a cook in the army. Police recovered his body after being called in by locals on Thursday night.

The locals reported a foul smell in the area and found that the septic tank’s lid had been slightly removed and a dead body was inside.

The half-decomposed body has been sent for autopsy at Feni Central Hospital Morgue, said Chhagalnaiya Police OC MM Murshed.

“Police spotted a wound on the back of the victim’s head during a preliminary search for evidence. We are assuming it was premeditated murder,” he said.

Abul Kalam had been married three times, according to his Zarina Begum. Even though Kalam had been missing for six days, none from his family filed an official complaint, said OC Murshed.

Finding that suspicious, police summoned Kalam’s second wife Rekha Akhter, 40, and son Md Hasan, 16, to the for questioning.

Kalam married Rekha Akhter after divorcing his first wife. He later married a garment worker in Dhaka but continued to live with his second wife Rekha at their Feni house. He had been missing since evening of last Friday and could not be reached over the phone.

“Next afternoon, Rekha went to her parents’ house taking with her their three sons and a daughter,” said the victim’s sister Zarina.

Abul Kalam hailed from Pashchim Madhugram village in Radhanagar Union.