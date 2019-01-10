Hasina pays tribute to Bangabandhu on Homecoming Day
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jan 2019 12:01 BdST Updated: 10 Jan 2019 13:01 BdST
Bangladesh celebrates the homecoming of its founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from a Pakistani jail in 1972.
On Jan 10, 1972, Bangabandhu returned home to Dhaka through London and New Delhi 24 days after Bangladesh emerged a free nation by defeating the Pakistani armed forces in a nine-month war.
Since then, Jan 10 has been observed as Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day.
The celebration of the day began with hoisting the national flag along with the party flag of the ruling Awami League, at its central office in Dhanmondi along with other party offices throughout the country.
Later, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid her tribute by placing a wreath at Bangabandhu’s mural in Dhanmondi at 7:30am on Thursday. She observed a minute of silence. A team of the President Guard Regiment offered armed salute at that time.
She paid her respects to the Father of the Nation placing another wreath at his mural along with her fellow leaders from the Awami League.
The leaders of Awami League’s associate bodies joined Hasina to mark the occasion which has been the first official programme of the party after the Awami League formed the government for a third consecutive term.
President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the occasion of Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day.
The Pakistani occupation army had arrested Bangabandhu from his Dhanmondi home on Road No. 32 in March of 1971, just after he proclaimed the independence of Bangladesh through a message. A brutal crackdown by the Pakistani army followed in Dhaka.
The nation was ultimately released from the Pakistani occupation after a nine-month war inspired by his brave leadership, even as Bangabandhu remained detained in a Pakistani prison.
However, under international pressure, he was released from jail on Jan 8 in 1972 and flown to London on a PIA flight. From there he came to Dhaka on a special flight via New Delhi.
On his arrival at the airport, a delighted Bangabandhu burst into tears when he hugged his four close associates, who had led the War of Liberation in his absence.
Tens of thousands of people from all walks of life waited on the Mymensingh Road, now VIP Road, to catch a glimpse of Bangabandhu as an open truck carrying him moved towards the Racecourse, now Suhrawardy Udyan.
Bangabandhu delivered a speech filled with emotion to the newly emerged nation. He was prepared to walk to the gallows in West Pakistan, but knew that no-one could ‘supress’ the Bengalis, Bangabandhu said in his 20-minute speech.
“My Bangladesh has become independent today. I have achieved my dream. My people are free today.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Women rescued ‘after six months of rape, torture in captivity’ at Feni house
- Give fair wage, safe working conditions: German envoy to Bangladesh factory owners
- Sudan police use tear gas as protests kill three
- Hasina pays tribute to Bangabandhu on Homecoming Day
- Two drug suspects killed in Cox’s Bazar police ‘shootout’
- Court orders probe report on Aritry’s death on Feb 11
- Man gets seven years for circulating photoshopped image of Hasina, other politicians
- Singapore PM Lee congratulates Hasina on re-election
- 30 injured in Savar as workers clash with police amid pay protest
- Myanmar claims about rebel bases in Bangladesh are baseless, says foreign ministry
Most Read
- Man gets seven years for circulating photoshopped image of Hasina, other politicians
- Bangladesh rises four places on Democracy Index
- BNP candidate Sattar wins Brahmanbaria-2 seat after fresh voting in three centres
- Parveen set to become MP, third from Narayanganj’s influential Osman family
- Government appoints private secretaries to new ministers
- Govt pledges swift measures on RMG worker wage as unrest escalates
- Philippine court orders jail for former bank manager over Bangladesh Bank heist
- Bollywood film on former PM Manmohan Singh stirs controversy before election
- Myanmar claims about rebel bases in Bangladesh baseless, says foreign ministry
- Police arrest two for strangling Demra children after attempted rape