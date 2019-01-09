PM Hasina pays tribute to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his final resting place on Wednesday.
After arriving in Tungipara around 12:30pm, Hasina, who formed a government for a third successive term, placed a wreath at her father’s grave before taking a quiet moment as members of the Armed Forces offered her a guard of honour.
The prime minister and her sister, Sheikh Rehana, later offered prayers for their other departed family members, who were killed in 1975.
The director general of the Rapid Action Battalion, the three chiefs of the Armed Forces, family members of Bangabandhu and various other high ranking officials of the administration attended the ceremony.
The newly inducted members of cabinet were scheduled to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation at his grave in Tungipara on Wednesday.
DECORATED TUNGIPARA
Preparations were in full swing at Tungipara to greet the prime minister on Wednesday. Arcades, banners, festoons and colourful flags decorated Hasina’s birthplace and election constituency.
Hasina, who has begun a record fourth term as prime minister, started her campaign for the 11th parliamentary election at Tungipara.
The festivities in Tungipara started after Hasina was sworn in for a third successive term as prime minister on Monday.
Thorough security measures are in place throughout the area as law-enforcement forces are working in concert with intelligence agencies to ensure the security of the prime minister and her cabinet colleagues.
