Myanmar claims about rebel bases in Bangladesh baseless, says foreign ministry
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jan 2019 19:01 BdST Updated: 09 Jan 2019 20:01 BdST
Bangladesh has dismissed as baseless claims by Myanmar that fighters of both the Arakan Army and ARSA were operating from multiple bases located within its territory.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the foreign ministry said Bangladesh is “utterly disappointed and aggrieved” to find media reports that quoted remarks recently made by a spokesperson of Myanmar President’s Office.
“The allegation is totally fake and baseless. It is not possible to operate terrorist bases anywhere in Bangladesh because of high alertness and effective prevention measures by the security forces in the line with ‘zero tolerance policy’ of the present government of Bangladesh under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,” the statement said.
Presidential spokesperson Zaw Htay during a briefing on Monday claimed there were two Arakan Army and three ARSA bases located inside Bangladesh, reported the Myanmar-based Eleven News.
He made the claim in response to a question about rumours circulating in Myanmar about ARSA and Arakan Army working together to launch attacks on police outposts at Rakhine, said the report.
“The current clashes are the outcome of Myanmar’s own political and social dilemma. As such it will be highly appreciated by the government of Bangladesh if Myanmar government does not make any endeavour to associate Bangladesh with her internal political puzzle,” said the foreign ministry on Wednesday.
The government has taken all possible measures, including comprehensive international engagements in counter-terrorism to fully implement its security commitments, it said.
“We affirm that there is no existence of any foreign terrorist groups within Bangladesh.”
Security forces of Bangladesh who guard the border are vigilant in preventing any incident that may affect peaceful relations between neighbours, the statement said.
The foreign ministry reminded Myanmar of the counter-terrorism plan Dhaka offered to share with Nay Pyi Taw on several occasions.
“Bangladesh’s comprehensive cooperation in counter-terrorism with some of the neighbouring countries proved to be highly effective.
“The government of Bangladesh had offered similar type of comprehensive bilateral cooperation mechanism to Myanmar on a number of occasions.
“Bangladesh, on several instances, proposed Myanmar to conduct joint operation in addressing claimed terrorist activities along the border area.
“But unfortunately, not much enthusiasm was received from the Myanmar side. Even Myanmar failed to provide Bangladesh with specific details and concrete evidence on the alleged terrorist elements and acts.”
The foreign ministry said Bangladesh is acclaimed by international community for its “unflinching commitment and bold actions in the combat of terrorism at national, regional and global level".
“Bangladesh always stands ready to engage in comprehensive cooperation mechanism with any country including Myanmar in the combat of terrorism”.
Over 700,000 new Rohingya refugees crossed the border into Bangladesh after Myanmar began a brutal crackdown on members of the religious minority group in Rakhine state on Aug 25 in 2017, which has been described as ethnic cleansing by the UN.
