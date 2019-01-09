Man gets seven years for circulating photoshopped image of Hasina, other politicians
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jan 2019 20:01 BdST Updated: 09 Jan 2019 20:01 BdST
A man from Tangail has been sentenced to seven years in prison for circulating a photoshopped image of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and other politicians in 2013.
Monir Hossain of Tangail was jailed by Bangladesh Cyber Tribunal judge Mohammad As-Shams Joglul Hossain on Wednesday.
