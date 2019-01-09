Home > Bangladesh

Man gets seven years for circulating photoshopped image of Hasina, other politicians

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Jan 2019 20:01 BdST Updated: 09 Jan 2019 20:01 BdST

A man from Tangail has been sentenced to seven years in prison for circulating a photoshopped image of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and other politicians in 2013.

Monir Hossain of Tangail was jailed by Bangladesh Cyber Tribunal judge Mohammad As-Shams Joglul Hossain on Wednesday.



