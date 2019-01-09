Government appoints private secretaries to new ministers

Forty-five government officials holding the rank of deputy secretary and one official with the rank of assistant secretary were appointed as private secretaries to the new ministers in two orders issued by the public administration ministry on Wednesday.

The appointment order will be in effect as long as the ministers, state ministers and deputy ministers are in office, or as long as the ministers decide to keep their private secretaries in office.

Ministers, state ministers and deputy ministers had usually appointed private secretaries of their choice.

But this time the public administration ministry decided the appointments in keeping with a directive from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, an official told bdnews24.com.