Garment workers protest on fourth day, despite assurance of wage review
Published: 09 Jan 2019 14:01 BdST Updated: 09 Jan 2019 14:01 BdST
Ready-made garment factory workers are continuing protests in Dhaka despite the government’s decision to review worker wage.
Workers from different garment factories are holding demonstrations at Mirpur’s Kalshi since Wednesday morning. They have tried to put up blockades at Dakkhinkhan and Savar.
On Tuesday, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and State Minister for Labour Monnuzan Sufian held an emergency meeting with factory owners, labour representatives and law-enforcing agencies.
A 12-strong panel will review worker wage and follow up with steps within one month, Commerce Minister Munshi announced after the meeting.
But on Wednesday, workers began gathering for protest in front of Kalshi’s ‘22-storey garment factory’ around 9.00am, said Pallabi Police Station Sub-inspector Tamikul Islam.
“Traffic is at a standstill but there hasn’t been clashes so far. We are trying to convince the workers to return the situation to normal.”
Workers from garment factories in Uttarkhan and Dakkhinkhan descended on Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in small bands and tried to block entry to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport but were stopped by police on Wednesday.
“There was some tension in the morning but it now over. The workers are dispersed in smaller groups. The police are on alert,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Nur Alam told bdnews24.com.
The police drove away the workers who tried to assemble at the factory of Metro Knitting and Dying in Ashulia and at three factories of Standard Group, reported bdnews24.com correspondent in Savar.
“We told the workers to go home because their demands are being discussed with owners; they can now return because all their demands will be fulfilled,” said Sana Saminur Rahman, director in Savar Industrial Police-1.
The authorities at those four factories in Ashulia have declared day-off on Wednesday in an effort to keep the situation under control, he said.
The authority in Al Muslim factory in Ulai has announced holiday on Wednesday fearing the situation will deteriorate, said Savar Police OC Abdul Awal.
