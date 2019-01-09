Court orders probe report on Aritry’s death on Feb 11
A Dhaka court has ordered a report on the investigation of a case over ‘instigating’ the suicide of class nine student Aritry Adhikary be presented on Feb 11.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sadbir Yasir Ahsan Chowdhury granted more time for submission of the report on Wednesday as police failed to do so, said Jalal Ahmed, sub-inspector of Detective Branch Police.
Aritry’s father Dilip Adhikary started the case with Paltan Police Station over the `suicide’ of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College student on Dec 4.
Nazneen Ferdous, former principal of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, its morning shift in-charge Zinat Akhtar and class teacher Hasna Hena were charged.
Police arrested Hasna Hena a day after filing the case. A day later, the court sent her to jial rejecting petitions filed for bail. Finally, she secured bail after spending four days in prison on Dec 9.
Aritry committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her home in Shantinagar on Dec 3 after the school had allegedly forced her out from the exam hall for cheating on the exam.
School authorities alleged that Aritry was caught cheating using a mobile phone during her exam. But her relatives denied the allegation.
They said after the alleged cheating incident, the principal called in her parents and insulted them. That is why the teenager committed suicide.
Principal Nazneen Ferdous had refuted the allegation of insulting the parents.
The institution’s authorities sacked the trio on government orders after days of protests surrounding the death of Aritry.
