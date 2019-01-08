State Minister Palak gets flak for helmet-less ride to work
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jan 2019 20:01 BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2019 20:01 BdST
Zunaid Ahmed Palak probably just wanted to impress his followers on Facebook but ended up raising eyebrows.
The ICT state minister came to work pillion-riding on a motorcycle but did not wear a helmet on Tuesday.
The photos Palak posted of him riding to work at Dhaka’s Agargaon gathered much flak on Facebook.
Many criticised the lawmaker for flouting traffic laws strictly enforced by police on regular citizens.
But his office responded with a statement explaining the reason behind the minister’s decision to travel to work on a motorcycle, instead of his ministerial car.
The ICT Division's statement explained that Palak had a 12pm meeting to catch at his ministry but was stuck in traffic, which compelled him to take a bike to work.
“He surprised everybody by reaching the office on time,” read the statement.
Before making it to the view-exchange with his staff at the ICT Tower, Palak visited the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi and the National Memorial at Savar with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and his cabinet colleagues.
The new ministers took oath of office headed by Prime Minister Hasina who began her party’s third term in government on Monday after sweeping the results of the 11th national election.
Unlike his many senior colleagues from the previous cabinet, Palak retained his portfolio as state minister and was headed to his first day of office on Tuesday.
“The bike I hurriedly took a ride on did not have an extra helmet. The bike wasn’t from a ride-sharing company. It was a privately-owned vehicle,” Palak told bdnews24.com.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Information Minister Hasan Mahmud vows action against ‘shady’ online news sites
- Two drug suspects killed in Cox’s Bazar shootout
- PM Hasina, cabinet colleagues pay tribute to Bangabandhu, freedom fighters
- Falling container kills two on Chattogram road
- Garment workers continue protests for third day in Dhaka
- Workers block BRTC depot in Dhaka
- Iron chest found under old building in Satkhira
- Bangladeshi man ‘shot dead after crossing border into India’
- Two 4-year-old girls found dead in Dhaka’s Demra
- New Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi says he wants a corruption-free Bangladesh
Most Read
- Garment workers continue protests for third day in Dhaka
- New Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi says he wants a corruption-free Bangladesh
- Bangladesh is poised to be world's 24th largest economy by 2033: Report
- New cabinet members take bus ride to Savar memorial
- Myanmar's civilian, military leaders meet, vow to ‘crush’ Rakhine rebels
- New finance minister wants fresh ideas to push default loan rate down
- Better to retire than be removed, says Muhith
- Bangladeshi man ‘shot dead after crossing border into India’
- World Bank's Kim abruptly resigns to join infrastructure firm
- Iron chest found under old building in Satkhira