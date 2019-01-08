Home > Bangladesh

PM Hasina, cabinet colleagues pay tribute to Bangabandhu, freedom fighters

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Jan 2019 13:01 BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2019 14:01 BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her cabinet colleagues have paid tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Tuesday.

They visited the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi around 10 am and placed wreaths in front of the portrait of the Father of the Nation.

They later departed for Savar where the new cabinet, headed by Hasina, honoured the country’s freedom fighters by placing flowers at the National Martyrs’ Memorial.

After the Awami League’s astonishing win in the 11th national elections, Hasina was sworn in as prime minister for a third consecutive term on Monday.

Twenty-four ministers, 19 ministers of state and three deputy ministers were inducted into Hasina’s cabinet.

