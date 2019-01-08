PM Hasina, cabinet colleagues pay tribute to Bangabandhu, freedom fighters
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jan 2019 13:01 BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2019 14:01 BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her cabinet colleagues have paid tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Tuesday.
They visited the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi around 10 am and placed wreaths in front of the portrait of the Father of the Nation.
After the Awami League’s astonishing win in the 11th national elections, Hasina was sworn in as prime minister for a third consecutive term on Monday.
