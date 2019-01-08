PM Hasina, cabinet colleagues pay tribute to Bangabandhu, freedom fighters

They visited the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi around 10 am and placed wreaths in front of the portrait of the Father of the Nation.

They later departed for Savar where the new cabinet, headed by Hasina, honoured the country’s freedom fighters by placing flowers at the National Martyrs’ Memorial.

After the Awami League’s astonishing win in the 11th national elections, Hasina was sworn in as prime minister for a third consecutive term on Monday.

Twenty-four ministers, 19 ministers of state and three deputy ministers were inducted into Hasina’s cabinet.