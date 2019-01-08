New Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi says he wants a corruption-free Bangladesh

On bdnews24.com’s Toufique Imrose Khalidi Live on Monday night, Tipu and top analysts talked about what expected of the new cabinet.

Hosted by bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief Toufique Khalidi, journalist-analyst Manzurul Islam joined the programme at the bdnews24.com studio in Dhaka hours after the swearing-in ceremony at the Bangabhaban.

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak and rights activist Khushi Kabir also joined in via phone.

Tipu pledged to remove corruption, one of the main obstacles to achieving progress in social and economic indicators, before adding that the ruling Awami League had promised a ‘zero tolerance’ policy towards graft in its election manifesto.

“We must remove corruption. Corruption is unacceptable,” asserted the commerce minister Munshi.

He said the government was planning reforms to civil service to cut corruption and red tape.

“There is no scope to blame the civil service in general. Some incompetent people somehow remain among the skilled workforce.

“It will take three to four more years to identify and bring forward the skilled and qualified people, and to sideline the incompetent ones,” he said.

Tipu, a former president of garment exporters’ association BGMEA, admitted that many businesses dodge taxes.

“The government will need to raise (revenue) collection. Areas of tax should be expanded first for that to happen,” he added.

The minister said the government will also continue its efforts to stop earnings from untaxed sources, known as ‘black money’.

“We must also think about ways to stop money laundering. We need to see who are taking the money abroad and why,” he remarked.

The businessman-cum-politician believes the flow of money to foreign countries will decrease if the investment atmosphere in Bangladesh can be improved.

Earning plaudits from the international communities for its economic achievements in the past decade of the Awami League rule, Bangladesh is on course to get the status of a developing nation.

The GDP growth rate surged to 7.86 percent in last fiscal year from 5.5 percent in 2008, the year before Sheikh Hasina returned to power.

Inflation has dropped to 5 percent from 8 percent in this period while foreign currency reserves have swelled thanks to surging remittance inflow.

Tipu emphasised emergence of new entrepreneurs to continue the economic achievements.

Tipu is among 27 first-timers in Hasina’s new cabinet, many of whom have said they are ready to embrace the challenges ahead after the party won the election by a landslide.

Observers are also keenly watching how the new ministers can prove themselves.

Younger to Tipu, State Minister Palak has retained his berth in the ICT ministry.

He spoke of the need to widen the use of ICT to all spheres.

Bangladesh should eye hi-tech industries now, he said.

The state minister was optimistic that Bangladesh’s ICT sector would be behind only the readymade garment industry in terms of export after five years.