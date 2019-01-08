Home > Bangladesh

Falling container kills two on Chattogram road

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Jan 2019 12:01 BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2019 12:01 BdST

Two autorickshaw passengers were crushed to death as a cargo container fell off a long trailer and hit it in Chattogram.

The accident occurred near the EPZ area around 4.00 am on Tuesday, said Port Police Station chief Mohiuddin Mahmud.

The cargo container fell off the moving trailer truck and landed on an autorickshaw which was passing by.

The bodies of the dead were recovered after moving the container and sent to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue.

The police are yet to identify the dead, said OC Mohiuddin Mahmud.

