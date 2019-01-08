Home > Bangladesh

Bangladeshi man ‘shot dead after crossing border into India’

  Sunamganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Jan 2019 02:01 BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2019 02:01 BdST

A Bangladeshi man has reportedly been killed after crossing the border at Sunamganj’s Doarabazar into India to 'steal' betel nut.  

Another Bangladeshi was injured in the incident on Monday afternoon, Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Maksudul Alam, commander of the local Border Guard Bangladesh battalion, said quoting locals.     

The deceased was identified as Noor Mia, 36, and the injured as Khadim Mia, 30, he said. 

The BGB official said Khadim fled the area to avoid arrest.

The duo from Banshtala area under Banglabazar union crossed the border to steal betel nuts from a garden owned by the Khasi ethnic minority group in India, Lt Col Maksudul said.  

Noor died on the spot when the Khasi owners of the garden opened fire, but Khadim fled after being shot, according to Maksudul.

He also said the citizens of the two countries were in discussion to bring Noor’s body back.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Tipu Munshi wants end to corruption

Better to retire than be removed: Muhith

Teen dies after ‘gang-rape’ in Ashulia

Teacher found dead in Munshiganj

Mob beats ‘extortionist’ to death in Ctg

Clockwise from top left: Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, AK Abdul Momen, SM Rezaul Karim, Kamal Ahmed Majumder, Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury Nowfel, and Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury.

Observers hail new cabinet faces

Syed Ashraf laid to rest

Clockwise from top left: Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, AK Abdul Momen, SM Rezaul Karim, Kamal Ahmed Majumder, Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury Nowfel, and Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury.

27 new faces in cabinet

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.