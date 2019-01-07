School teacher found dead in Munshiganj

The body was recovered by the side of the road in the Sukhbaspur neighbourhood in Rampal union around 11pm on Sunday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Israfil Haque, 42, a resident of Panchasar township in Munshiganj. He was an assistant teacher at Betka Union High School in Tongibari Upazila.

Israfil went missing on his way to a private tutoring session after leaving school. Later police found him dead, said Md Aminul Islam, inspector (investigation) of Hatimara Police Station.

“Injury marks were found on his head. Police initially believe that the perpetrators killed him in another location and later dragged the body to the side of the road,” he said.

The body was taken to Munshiganj General Hospital morgue for autopsy, he added.