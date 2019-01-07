New cabinet drawing praise: AL's Quader

Many veteran leaders were removed from the cabinet for the sake of the party, he said.

How long new faces can stay depends on their competency, he told reporters minutes at the Secretariat on Monday before oath taking ceremony of the new cabinet.

On Sunday Cabinet Secretary Shafiul Alam announced the 47-member cabinet and their respective portfolios. Quader retained road transport and bridges ministry in the new cabinet.

Many old faces were dropped from the new cabinet include AMA Muhith, Tofail Ahmed, Amir Hossain Amu, Matia Chowdhury, Mohammad Nasim, Shajahan Khan, AH Mahmood Ali, Rashed Khan Menon and Hasanul Haq Inu.

The new cabinet includes 24 ministers, 19 state ministers and 3 deputy ministers. The previous cabinet had 48 members.

Quader said it was important to see the people's reaction to the new cabinet.

“But they are taking it well. I can hear applause for this cabinet. Many people have expressed their satisfaction at the influx of fresh faces. Praises were sung on many different television talk shows. "

The Awami League general secretary did not think that those who were excluded from the new cabinet had failed.

"The decision was taken by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. I do not want to see this in that way. I think it is just a change of responsibility. That's how it looks. They may focus on the party because when the party gets involved in governing it is difficult to extricate. "

On drop of old cabinet members, he said, "The government and the party are separate entities, both which need to develop. It is easy to do good when we have a smart team at the party level and a smart modern government working together."

Quader believes that Sheikh Hasina selected cabinet will work to implement the party's election manifesto.

This time nobody was included in the cabinet from the Jatiya Party, a key ally of the Awami League led- Grand Alliance.

“This has been good for both the government and opposition parties. Strong opposition should be in parliament. Actually this is better than having us together in the cabinet. It is good for good governance if it plays role as an opposition voice in parliament. "