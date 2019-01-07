Mob beats ‘extortionist’ to death in Chattogram
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
An angry mob has beaten an alleged extortionist to death at a market in the Pahartali area of Chattogram.
The incident took place in a market adjacent to the Pahartali railway station on Monday, said AKM Mohiuddin Selim, chief of Double Mooring Police Station.
The deceased has been identified as Md Mohiuddin Sohel, 42, a resident of the South Khulshi area in Chattogram.
Russell, an assistant of Sohel, was also injured in the incident.
“Sohel was previously involved in Awami League politics. He called himself a supporter of city mayor AJM Nasir Uddin,” locals said.
For a long time, Sohel, along with his gang, used to extort money from each freight truck driver. On Sunday, he announced that the rate of extortion has been raised from Tk 50 to Tk 100, local traders claimed.
Following the demand of Sohel, the traders of Pahartali called a protest on Monday.
“Sohel set up his office after taking two rooms from the railway. He used to control his business and instructed his gang from this office,” local businessman Jahangir Alam told reporters.
A group of people, led by Sohel, attacked Osman Khan, a local trader of Pahartali, and beaten him on Monday sparking anger amid the shop owners and locals.
Hundreds of people blocked Sohel’s office and set fire to it on Monday. Later the mob chased Sohel and his assistant Russell out and began to beat them.
After being tipped-off, police rushed to the market and were blocked by locals, said Ashiqur Rahman, assistant commissioner of Double Mooring Police Station.
The traders shut their shops, took to the street and continued the demonstration. Later police recovered Sohel and his assistant and took them to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, Ashiqur told bdnews24.com.
Sohel was pronounced dead at the hospital, said Alauddin Talukder, assistant sub-inspector of CMCH police outpost.
‘Sohel used to threaten shop owners and their staff. He locked them up in his offices and blackmailed them, threatening to file false drug-related cases against them,” another trader in the market said.
