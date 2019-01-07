Labour protest blocks Airport Road for second day, bus set on fire
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jan 2019 14:01 BdST Updated: 07 Jan 2019 14:01 BdST
Garment workers have blocked both sides of Dhaka’s Airport Road for the second day to demand an increase in the minimum wage and to press for a series of other demands.
A bus was set on fire during the demonstration and traffic has come to a halt in the face of the protests.
The workers vandalised a bus operated by Ena Paribahan before they set it on fire on the street near the Dhaka airport at around 1.00 pm, a bdnews24.com photojournalist reported from the scene.
The workers have poured into the key road since 9am, Assistant Commissioner of Police for the Airport Zone Mizanur Rahman told bdnews24.com.
“They chanted the same slogan as they did on Sunday for their demands. The traffic stalled in Azampur, Jasimuddin Crossing and Airport Road areas.”
The Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway came to a standstill on Sunday after hundreds of garment workers from different factories in Uttara took to the streets.
They had announced a plan to resume the protests on Monday.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Stage set for inauguration of Hasina’s new cabinet
- Labour protest blocks Airport Road for second day, bus set on fire
- School teacher found dead in Munshiganj
- Observers hope new faces in cabinet can prove themselves
- Hasina fills her new cabinet of 47 with 27 new faces
- Awami League icon Syed Ashraful Islam laid to rest at Banani
- Seniors make way for the newcomers in Hasina’s cabinet
- Workers leave Airport Road after five hours of protest
- New faces crowd cabinet of 47 members
- Election day gang-rape: Seven suspects on remand
Most Read
- New faces crowd cabinet of 47 members
- Hasina fills her new cabinet of 47 with 27 new faces
- Seniors make way for the newcomers in Hasina’s cabinet
- New cabinet to be announced at 5pm
- Observers hope new faces in cabinet can prove themselves
- Dhaka court sends Nazmul Huda to jail in bribery case
- No Awami League allies in new cabinet
- Mustafa Kamal plans to change finance ministry, add new scopes
- China passes new law to bring Islam into alignment with socialism
- Oikya Front leaders will not take oath of office: Gono Forum