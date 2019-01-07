Labour protest blocks Airport Road for second day, bus set on fire

A bus was set on fire during the demonstration and traffic has come to a halt in the face of the protests.

The workers vandalised a bus operated by Ena Paribahan before they set it on fire on the street near the Dhaka airport at around 1.00 pm, a bdnews24.com photojournalist reported from the scene.

The workers have poured into the key road since 9am, Assistant Commissioner of Police for the Airport Zone Mizanur Rahman told bdnews24.com.

“They chanted the same slogan as they did on Sunday for their demands. The traffic stalled in Azampur, Jasimuddin Crossing and Airport Road areas.”

The Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway came to a standstill on Sunday after hundreds of garment workers from different factories in Uttara took to the streets.

They had announced a plan to resume the protests on Monday.