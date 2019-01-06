Home > Bangladesh

Man killed in clash between Awami League factions in Kushtia

  Kushtia Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Jan 2019 10:01 BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2019 10:01 BdST

A man has been killed in a clash between two Awami League factions in Kushtia’s Sadar Upazila.

The incident occurred in West Abdalpur Village around 7:30 am on Sunday, said Islami University Police OC Ratan Sheikh.

The deceased, 58-year-old Moinuddin Biswas, is the father of Islami University Chhatra League General Secretary Jewel Rana Halim.

The clash occurred between activists and supporters of Abdalpur Union Parishad Chairman Ali Haidar and union Awami League General Secretary Golam Mostafa, police said.

The two factions had been vying for supremacy in the area for a long time, locals said. They had also clashed several times in the past.

A desire to maintain power in the 11th national parliamentary election led to the escalation of the feud. The two factions clashed on Sunday morning and Ali Haidar’s cousin Moinuddin was wounded with a sharp weapon in the fracas.

He was rushed to Kushtia General Hospital, where doctors at the emergency department declared him dead, the OC said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Man killed in Kushtia AL clash

Passenger killed in Barishal launch crash

Another gang-rape suspect arrested

Fakhrul consoles Noakhali rape victim

Two ‘drug dealers’ shot dead in Cox’s Bazar

Three killed in Sirajganj road crash

AL expels Noakhali leader over gang-rape

Syed Ashraf burial in Dhaka Sunday

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.