Election day gang-rape: Seven suspects on remand

  Noakhali Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Jan 2019 14:01 BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2019 14:01 BdST

Police have received permission to question seven suspects, including Awami League leader Ruhul Amin, on remand in connection with the gang-rape of a woman in Noakhali’s Subarnachar on election day.

Senior Judicial Magistrate Nabanita Guha heard the remand petition and gave police five days to question the suspects.

