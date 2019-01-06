Election day gang-rape: Seven suspects on remand
Noakhali Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Jan 2019 14:01 BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2019 14:01 BdST
Police have received permission to question seven suspects, including Awami League leader Ruhul Amin, on remand in connection with the gang-rape of a woman in Noakhali’s Subarnachar on election day.
Senior Judicial Magistrate Nabanita Guha heard the remand petition and gave police five days to question the suspects.
More to follow
