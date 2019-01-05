Three killed in Sirajganj road accident

Bangabandhu Bridge West Police OC Syed Shahid Alam said that the incident occurred near the Jhaoil Overbridge near the bridge’s western connecting road early on Saturday.

The dead have been identified as Idris Ali, 60, his son Majnu, 28, and pickup driver Raju Hossain, 27.

A pickup van headed from North Bengal to Dhaka crashed into a truck from behind and was heavily damaged, killing the pickup driver and two passengers.

Police later detained the truck.