Fakhrul consoles the victim of alleged gang-rape in Noakhali

On Saturday morning, Fakhrul along with other leaders of the Jatiya Oikya Front alliance, left the BNP Chairperson’s Office in Gulshan for Noakhali to console the victim and her family.

He visited the victim, who is in her 40s, at the Noakhali General Hospital where she is currently receiving medical care following the incident in Noakhali’s Subornachar on the night of the election.

“We are with you sister, so you have nothing to fear. There will be justice against this brutality. Allah will serve justice,” said a tearful Fakhrul, while comforting the victim.

BNP Noakhali MP and party Vice Chairman Md Shajahan, JSD President ASM Abdur Rab and Krishak Sramik Janata League President Abdul Kader Siddique also offered their condolences to the victim.

The woman was allegedly gang-raped by attackers who assaulted and tied up her husband and daughter at Noakhali’s Subornachar on Dec 30.

She alleged that she was attacked in her home following an argument with Awami League supporters on the day of the general election.

So far police have arrested seven people in connection with the incident, including a local Awami League leader. Four of them are accused in a case filed by the woman.

The Awami League has also expelled Noakhali party leader Ruhul Amin, who was arrested in connection with the incident.