Dr Kamal demands justice for woman 'raped' in Noakhali after election

He says the “mediaeval-style barbaric incident” is “hard to imagine in any democracy”.

“It has degraded the nation,” he remarked in a statement issued on Friday night.

The victim in her 40s alleged that a gang of 10-12 men broke into her home at Madhyabagya village on the night following the Dec 30 general election.

They beat up her husband and tied him up with their school-going daughter inside the house.

The woman was then dragged outside, beaten and raped repeatedly, she said.

She also alleged she and her family came under attack after she had an argument with some supporters of the ruling Awami League at a polling station during voting.

On Thursday, doctors found evidence of sexual assault on the victim.

Police have so far arrested local Awami League leader and former Union Council member Ruhul Amin, his associate Hasan Ali Bulu, who is said to be the mastermind behind the assault, and five others for their alleged involvement in the 'rape'.

Expressing “deep shock, concern and anger” over the incident, Dr Kamal said it was a “shame for the entire nation”.

“Not only the woman, but democracy and human rights have also been suppressed,” he said.

Dr Kamal, a senior lawyer, also alleged that the government helped the rapists flee and tried to conceal the incident.

“I condemn the exclusion of many names, including the person who had ordered it, by police despite the plaintiff’s statement. I demand they be brought to justice immediately,” he said.

He also urged the people to come forward to stop recurrence of such incidents.