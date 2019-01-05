Dr Kamal demands justice for woman 'raped' in Noakhali after election
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jan 2019 03:01 BdST Updated: 05 Jan 2019 03:01 BdST
Jatiya Oikya Front chief Dr Kamal Hossain has demanded all those responsible for the alleged gang-rape of a woman in Noakhali’s Subarnochar on the election night be brought to justice.
He says the “mediaeval-style barbaric incident” is “hard to imagine in any democracy”.
“It has degraded the nation,” he remarked in a statement issued on Friday night.
The victim in her 40s alleged that a gang of 10-12 men broke into her home at Madhyabagya village on the night following the Dec 30 general election.
They beat up her husband and tied him up with their school-going daughter inside the house.
The woman was then dragged outside, beaten and raped repeatedly, she said.
She also alleged she and her family came under attack after she had an argument with some supporters of the ruling Awami League at a polling station during voting.
On Thursday, doctors found evidence of sexual assault on the victim.
Expressing “deep shock, concern and anger” over the incident, Dr Kamal said it was a “shame for the entire nation”.
“Not only the woman, but democracy and human rights have also been suppressed,” he said.
Dr Kamal, a senior lawyer, also alleged that the government helped the rapists flee and tried to conceal the incident.
“I condemn the exclusion of many names, including the person who had ordered it, by police despite the plaintiff’s statement. I demand they be brought to justice immediately,” he said.
He also urged the people to come forward to stop recurrence of such incidents.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bamboo market in Dhaka’s Merul Badda catches fire
- Syed Ashraf will be buried in Dhaka on Sunday, Janaza also in Kishoreganj, Mymensingh
- Yaba inside dead body recovered from Teknaf beach: Police
- Police catch ‘main culprit’ behind gang-rape on election day
- Police catch another suspect over gang-rape in Noakhali on election day
- Hasina mourns confidante Syed Ashraf, says he will live forever in his deeds
- Syed Ashraf’s death is an irreparable loss to Bangladesh’s politics: President
- Evidence of Noakhali woman's rape found: Doctors
- Khulna journalist, arrested over election news, secures bail
- Minister Syed Ashraful Islam dies in Bangkok
Most Read
- Minister Syed Ashraful Islam dies in Bangkok
- Jatiya Party’s Ershad to lead main opposition in parliament
- Police catch ‘main culprit’ behind gang-rape on election day
- Rizvi calls EC’s barbecue celebration ‘barbaric’
- Selfless, intellectual giant in Bangladesh politics - colleagues pay tribute to Syed Ashraf
- US House passes bills that would end government shutdown, without wall funds
- RAB arrests ex-Tarique aide, BNP candidate Nuruddin Apu over 'polls money plot'
- A friend remembers Syed Ashraf’s journey through war, loss and fears
- Cabinet could have ‘big surprises’: Obaidul Quader
- Fakhrul meets US ambassador over ‘election irregularities’