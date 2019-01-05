Awami League expels Noakhali leader Ruhul Amin over election day gang-rape
Published: 05 Jan 2019 11:01 BdST Updated: 05 Jan 2019 11:01 BdST
The Awami League has expelled Noakhali party leader Ruhul Amin in connection with the gang-rape of a woman in Noakhali’s Subarnachor on election day.
The Subarnachor Upazila Awami League publicity secretary was expelled during an emergency party meeting on Friday night, said Subarnachor Upazila Awami League President Omar Farooq.
It has been alleged that ‘supporters’ of Ruhul Amin gang-raped a woman on the night of the general election on Dec 30 and tied up her family.
Police have arrested seven people, including Amin, in connection with the incident. Amin is also a former union council member.
“The party cannot take responsibility for crimes committed by personal offences,” said Awami League leader Omar Farooq. “As Ruhul Amin’s name has come up in connection with a gang-rape he has been removed from his post and his membership in the party has been terminated.”
The others arrested in connection with the case are not involved with the Awami League and so the party cannot take any action against them, he said.
Chorjabbar Police Station Inspector Ibrahim Khalil said that police are continuing operations to arrest those accused in the case.
The victim has alleged that she argued with Awami League supporters at a polling centre and that ‘supporters’ of local Awami League leader Ruhul Amin then went to her house and gang-raped her.
District Superintendent of Police Md Ilias Shareef told bdnews24.com:
“An individual named Hassan Ali Bulu planned the incident. He argued with the victim at the polling centre. He then hired some local labourers to carry out the attack for Tk 10,000.”
According to the case filed by the victim’s husband at the Chorjabbar Police Station, the suspects vandalised their residence, beat him and his child, tied them up and then gang-raped his wife.
The victim expressed her dismay that Ruhul Amin was not among the nine suspects accused in the case to Chattogram Range DIG Khandker Golam Farooq on Wednesday night.
Ruhul Amin was then arrested from a poultry barn in the district that night.
Local Awami League leaders had denied the allegations against them and their supporters, but decided to expel Amin after he was arrested.
The victim is currently receiving treatment at Noakhali Hospital. A medical board investigation has delivered a report saying that she had been raped.
