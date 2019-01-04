Syed Ashraf will be buried in Dhaka on Sunday, Janaza also in Kishoreganj, Mymensingh

The former general secretary of the party died at a hospital in Bangkok on Thursday night after a long battle with cancer. His mortal remains will be brought back on Saturday.

Awami League leaders headed by General Secretary Obaidul Quader are scheduled to receive the body at the Shahjalal International Airport at 5:30pm, according to the party.

It will be taken to the minister’s official residence on Bailey Road afterwards and kept at the Combined Military Hospital mortuary for the night.

The remains will be taken to his home district Kishoreganj after Namaz-e-Janaza or funeral prayers at the Slouth Plaza of the parliament building at 10:30am on Sunday.

In Kishoreganj, his funeral prayers will be held at the Old Stadium ground at 12pm.

The funeral prayers will also be held at the Anjuman Eidgah ground in Mymensingh at 2pm.

The Awami League leader will be buried at the Banani Graveyard in the capital after 5he Asr prayers.

Syed Ashraf, a longtime confidante of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, fell ill after losing his wife Sheila Islam to cancer in 2016.

He contested in the Dec 30 parliamentary polls and won the Kishoreganj-1 seat despite his absence for treatment. Hasina herself solicited votes for Syed Ashraf.

He sought time to take oath as an MP of the 11th National Parliament of Bangladesh a day before his demise.

Hailed as one of those who raised the ethical bar in Bangladesh’s politics and left behind a legacy of higher moral standards for future politicians, Syed Ashraf has been mourned by leaders beyond political divides.



Son of Syed Nazrul Islam, one of the four national leaders killed in the jail in 1975, Syed Ashraf left for the United Kingdom after the assassination.

He became a member of parliament on the AL ticket from Kishoreganj-1in 1996 after returning home. He was also re-elected in 2001, 2008 and 2014.

He was a member of the party’s presidium when he died.