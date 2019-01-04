Police catch ‘main culprit’ behind gang-rape on election day
Noakhali Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jan 2019 15:01 BdST Updated: 04 Jan 2019 16:01 BdST
The man who allegedly ordered the gang-rape of a woman in Noakhali over an argument on election day has been arrested, police have said.
Hasan Ali Bulu, 60, is known locally as the ‘chief associate’ of local Awami League leader and former Union Council member Ruhul Amin, who was also arrested over the incident.
Bulu was among two more suspects arrested over the sexual assault during early morning raids in parts of Chittagong on Friday.
Police are identifying Bulu as the ‘main planner’ behind the incident on Sunday night. Earlier, Jashim Uddin, a 30-year-old banana seller was arrested from the port city as a suspect in the case filed at Char Jabbar Police Station.
Bulu and Jashim were not named in the case but the police later found their involvement in the assault during investigation, said Noakhali Police Superintendent Ilias Sharif.
On the night following the general election, a gang of 10-12 men broke into the home of the woman at Madhyambaga village.
They beat up her husband and tied him up with their school-going daughter inside the house. The woman was then dragged outside, beaten and raped repeatedly.
Their neighbours helped the couple to Noakhali Sadar Hospital after the attackers left.
On Thursday, doctors found evidence of sexual assault on the victim in her forties.
