Hasina mourns confidante Syed Ashraf, says he will live forever in his work

In a condolence message, the prime minister said the politician will live forever in the people’s hearts for his outstanding contributions to Bangladesh’s politics.

Public Administration Minister Syed Ashraf, a former Awami League general secretary, died at a hospital in Thailand on Thursday night after a long battle with cancer.

“The country and the nation are deeply shocked at the death of a politician like Syed Ashraf,” Hasina said.

The “able son” of Syed Nazrul Islam, the acting president of Bangladesh’s first government and one of the four national leaders, Syed Ashraf was an honest personality, efficient organiser and a leader of the masses, she added.

She also remembered the role Syed Ashraf played in sustaining the Awami League during the military-controlled caretaker government when she was put behind bars and in strengthening the party afterwards.