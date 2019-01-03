Police checking Awami League leader’s link with alleged rape in Noakhali: DIG

Khandaker Golam Faruq, DIG of police’s Chattogram Range, on Wednesday visited Moddhyobagya village under Char Jubli union at Subarnochar Upazila where the alleged incident took place on Dec 30.

He spoke to the woman and her husband, who was also injured in the assault, at the Noakhali General Hospital.

He assured them of measures to ensure punishment of all the people involved in the alleged incident, Noakhali Superintendent of Police Ilias Sharif told the media.

“We will check the involvement of local Awami League leader Ruhul Amin behind the incident. No-one will be spared no matter which party they belong to,” DIG Faruq told reporters.

Ruhul, the publicity secretary of the ruling party’s Subarnochar Upazila unit, has not been accused in the case yet, but his name appeared in media reports on the incident.

The 40-year-old woman, who was also severely beaten, said the attack followed an argument she had with ruling party supporters at a voting centre in during the day of the general election. Local Awami League leaders have denied the allegation against them.

Faruq said the plaintiff of the case was free to include names of more suspects in it.

“We will bring to justice if anyone else is found involved during investigation,” he added.

The suspects are brick kiln labourers and work in different districts wherever they get job, according to DIG Faruq.

They left the area after committing the crime during the vote, he said.

SP Sharif said they arrested Kurailya Basu, 40, a resident of the village, on Monday. Basu is one of the nine suspects named in the case.

Police arrested one of the main suspects Md Sohel, 35, at a brick kiln in Cumilla on Wednesday afternoon and another suspect, ‘Swapan’, 35, in Laxmipur on Tuesday.