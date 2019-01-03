New cabinet members to take oath Monday, says Bangabhaban spokesman
Sajidul Haque bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Jan 2019 19:01 BdST Updated: 03 Jan 2019 19:01 BdST
New members of the cabinet headed by Sheikh Hasina will be sworn in on Monday.
The ceremony to administer oath to the new ministers will begin at the Bangabhaban at 3:30pm, said a spokesman for the official residence of the Bangladesh president.
The announcement came soon after Awami League chief Hasina met President Md Abdul Hamid on Thursday and secured his approval for the formation of her new government.
