New cabinet members to take oath Monday, says Bangabhaban spokesman

  Sajidul Haque  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Jan 2019 19:01 BdST Updated: 03 Jan 2019 19:01 BdST

New members of the cabinet headed by Sheikh Hasina will be sworn in on Monday.

The ceremony to administer oath to the new ministers will begin at the Bangabhaban at 3:30pm, said a spokesman for the official residence of the Bangladesh president.

The announcement came soon after Awami League chief Hasina met President Md Abdul Hamid on Thursday and secured his approval for the formation of her new government.

