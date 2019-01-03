Khulna journalist, arrested over election news, secures bail

District Judge Moshiur Rahman Chowdhury passed the orders on Thursday, two days after he was arrested over reports that the number of votes cast exceeded that of voters in a constituency.

He is the Khulna correspondent of the Dhaka Tribune and online news portal Bangla Tribune.

Molla walked out of Khulna jail around 6:45pm. His bail will remain effective until Jan 14, according to his lawyer Masum Billah.

After Hedait’s arrest, Returning Officer Mohammad Helal Hossain said the case was initiated on the Election Commission’s orders.

“Bangla Tribune and Manab Zamin published the news that 22,000 more votes than the total number of voters were cast at Khulna-1 (Dakop-Batiaghata) constituency in Sunday’s elections,” Khulna Superintendent of Police SM Shafiullah told bdnews24.com.

“This false and baseless information was published intentionally to make the election questionable,” he said.