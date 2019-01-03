Home > Bangladesh

Iranian President Rouhani congratulates Hasina on election victory

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Jan 2019 03:01 BdST Updated: 03 Jan 2019 03:01 BdST

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her victory in the parliamentary election.

"I would like to intimately congratulate you on the successful holding of the latest parliamentary election in Bangladesh as well as on the victory of the Awami League under your Excellency’s leadership,” he said in a letter on Wednesday, according to the Iranian embassy in Dhaka.

"Without a doubt this great success which has been achieved thanks to the participation of various walks of life in Bangladesh, indicates people’s trust in your management and leadership,” Rouhani said.

"I hope that by relying upon the long-standing cultural and religious bonds between the two nations of Iran and Bangladesh and making use of the huge capacities and good history between our two countries which are considered important countries in the Muslim World, we will be able to witness further expansion of bilateral ties in all possible fields to serve the interests of our people.

"I would like to pray to Almighty God to grant you good Health and even more success and happiness and prosperity to the people of Bangladesh," Rouhani added.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Police checking AL man's 'rape' link

Four ‘missing’ youths land in jail

Oath: MPs-elect have 90 days to retain seat

India to open six new visa centres in Bangladesh

File Photo: Sheikh Hasina and Vladimir Putin speaking after witnessing signing of several MoUs and deals in Kremlin on Jan 14, 2013.

Putin greets Hasina

Investigators in Noakhali after rape on election day

New MPs to take oath Thursday

Posters removed in 24 hours: Mayor Khokon

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.