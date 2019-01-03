Iranian President Rouhani congratulates Hasina on election victory
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Jan 2019 03:01 BdST Updated: 03 Jan 2019 03:01 BdST
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her victory in the parliamentary election.
"I would like to intimately congratulate you on the successful holding of the latest parliamentary election in Bangladesh as well as on the victory of the Awami League under your Excellency’s leadership,” he said in a letter on Wednesday, according to the Iranian embassy in Dhaka.
"Without a doubt this great success which has been achieved thanks to the participation of various walks of life in Bangladesh, indicates people’s trust in your management and leadership,” Rouhani said.
"I hope that by relying upon the long-standing cultural and religious bonds between the two nations of Iran and Bangladesh and making use of the huge capacities and good history between our two countries which are considered important countries in the Muslim World, we will be able to witness further expansion of bilateral ties in all possible fields to serve the interests of our people.
"I would like to pray to Almighty God to grant you good Health and even more success and happiness and prosperity to the people of Bangladesh," Rouhani added.
