Evidence of Noakhali woman's rape found: Doctors
Noakhali Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Jan 2019 23:01 BdST Updated: 03 Jan 2019 23:01 BdST
Doctors have found evidence of rape in a medical test on a 40-year-old woman who was sexually assaulted by the Awami League supporters on the election day at Noakhali’s Subornachar Upazila.
“The allegation of rape has been found true in the medical test report,” said Noakhali General Hospital Residential Medical Officer Syed Abdul Mohiuddin Abdul Azim on Thursday.
The report was submitted earlier in the day, according to him.
A gang of 10-12 men had descended on the woman's home at Madhyabagh village on the night of the election day. They beat and tied up the woman's husband and school-going daughter inside the house, and dragged her outside to take turns in raping her.
The victim, who was also severely beaten, had told reporters that she had argued with Awami League supporters at a voting centre on the election day, following which Ruhul Amin's 'accomplices' attacked her on Sunday night.
When Deputy Inspector General of Police Khandker Golam Faruk went to visit the victim at Noakhali Sadar Hospital on Wednesday, she told him that Char Jabbar Police did not register Ruhul Amin’s name in the case filed by her husband.
DIG Faruk had assured her that Amin's involvement will be investigated, said Superintendent of Police Md Ilias Sharif.
Amin, a publicity secretary of the ruling party at Subornachar Upazila, was arrested at a poultry farm at Sadar Upazila on Wednesday night, police said.
So far, five suspects have been arrested. They are Amin, Bechu, Sohel, Swapan and Basu.
“My office received the medical test report on Thursday afternoon," said SP Ilias.
