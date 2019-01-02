US, EU ask Bangladesh to investigate reports of election irregularities but promise support

They also welcomed the participation of all the parties in the general election assuring support for the next government in separate statements on Tuesday.

The ruling Awami League won Sunday’s elections by a landslide securing 259 seats out of 298 followed by its key ally the Jatiya Party at 20.

Their rivals the Jatiya Oikya Front, which won only seven after competing under the BNP's ‘paddy sheaf’ symbol, has demanded fresh elections alleging widespread rigging.

Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda rejected the Oikya Front’s demand denying the allegations of irregularities as untrue.

The EC postponed elections to 16 polling stations following violence or irregularities, for which announcement of results at one constituency has been halted.

Clashes or attacks related to the election in 11 districts on the voting day left 17 people, mostly supporters of the Awami League, dead.

Citing the deaths, the party said the BNP and its allies unleashed violence after they had failed to make the election questionable by bringing allegations of rigging.

US

The US government has asked the EC to work “constructively” with all sides to address the claims of election irregularities.

“Bangladesh’s impressive record of economic development and respect for democracy and human rights are mutually reinforcing, and we look forward to continue working with the ruling government and opposition towards advancing these interrelated goals,” the Department of State said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ruling Awami League is set to form government for the third consecutive term after its resounding victory on Dec 30 elections. Voter turnout was 80 percent.

Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino in the statement said the United States “commends” the tens of millions of Bangladeshis who voted in elections as well as the decision of all major opposition political parties to participate, a “positive development” after the boycotted election of 2014.

Robert Palladino. Photo: Department of State, US

The statement said the United States “remains deeply invested in the future of Bangladesh and its democratic development”.

“The United States is Bangladesh’s largest foreign investor, largest single-country market for Bangladeshi exports, and home to a large community of Americans of Bangladeshi origin.

“In this light, we note with concern credible reports of harassment, intimidation, and violence in the pre-election period that made it difficult for many opposition candidates and their supporters to meet, hold rallies, and campaign freely.

“We are also concerned that election-day irregularities prevented some people from voting, which undermined faith in the electoral process.

“We strongly encourage all parties to refrain from violence and request the Election Commission work constructively with all sides to address claims of irregularities,” the State Department added.

EU

The European Union asked the Bangladesh authorities to investigate election-related allegations of irregularities and said it will continue to support the country for the interest of people.

“The European Union expects the country to move forward towards democracy, respect of human rights and fundamental freedoms. We will continue to support the work in this context, in the interest of the people of Bangladesh,” the 27-nation bloc said in a post-election statement.

"The mobilisation of voters and the participation of the opposition in the elections for the first time in 10 years reflect the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh to democracy,” it said.

“However, violence has marred the election day, and significant obstacles to a level playing field remained in place throughout the process and have tainted the electoral campaign and the vote.

“The relevant national authorities should now ensure a proper examination of allegations of irregularities and commit to full transparency in their resolution,” read the statement.

UK

Britain welcomed the participation of all opposition parties noting “credible accounts of obstacles” and urging all to work together to address differences.

“It is vital for the government and all political parties to now work together to address differences and find a way forward in line with the interests of the people of Bangladesh,” Minister of State for Asia and the Pacific Mark Field said in a statement.

A candidate's car was vandalised in Jashore on the election day

Field urged “a full, credible and transparent resolution of all complaints related to the conduct of the elections”.

“While I welcome the participation of all opposition parties in these elections, I am aware of credible accounts of obstacles, including arrests that constrained or prevented campaigning by opposition parties, and of irregularities in the conduct of elections on polling day that prevented some people from voting,” he said.

“I deplore the acts of intimidation and unlawful violence that have taken place during the campaign period, and am deeply concerned by the incidents that led to so many deaths on polling day.

“My thoughts are with the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones. Free, fair, peaceful, and participatory elections are essential to any functioning democracy,” he said.

“We have a broad and important partnership with Bangladesh, and a significant Bangladeshi diaspora in the UK. We will continue to support the people of Bangladesh in their aspirations for a more stable, prosperous, and democratic future.”