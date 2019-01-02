Home > Bangladesh

Two killed in RAB’s anti-drug raid in Feni

  Feni Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Jan 2019 10:01 BdST Updated: 02 Jan 2019 10:01 BdST

Two people have been killed in an alleged shootout during a RAB anti-drug raid in Feni’s Dagonbhuiyan.

The incident occurred in the Selonia area on the Feni-Noakhali regional highway around midnight on Tuesday, said RAB-7 Feni Camp Company Commander Squadron Leader Shafayat Jamil Fahim.

RAB says that the dead, Enamul Haque Akondo and Asad, were drug dealers from Madaripur.

RAB started chasing a ‘suspicious’ covered van after receiving a report that drug dealers were transporting a ‘substantial amount of drugs’ from the Dharmapur border area in Feni Sadar to Lakshmipur, said RAB official Fahim.

“When the covered van reached the Selonia area, the drug dealers got off and began firing at the RAB personnel. RAB returned fire. The bodies of Enamul and Asad were recovered from the scene afterwards.”

RAB found a firearm, 13 rounds of ammunition and 250kg of marijuana in a search of the covered van, Fahim said.

