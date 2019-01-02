Home > Bangladesh

Suspected robber beaten to death in Feni

  Feni Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Jan 2019 11:01 BdST Updated: 02 Jan 2019 11:01 BdST

A mob has beaten a suspected robber to death after they allegedly caught him as his gang was preparing to rob a house in Feni.

The incident was reported from Bhalukia-Gohadua village in Sadar Upazila’s Kalidaha neighbourhood on Tuesday night, said Abul Kalam Azad, chief of Feni Model Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as Amin Mahabbat, 25, a resident of Matlab Upazila in Chandpur. He worked at a local decorator shop in Feni.

"A gang of armed robbers attacked the house of Afsar Mia, a local resident of Bhalukia-Gohadua area. The neighbours of Afsar chased the gang after they noticed them," said Kalidaha union council chairman Didarul Alam.

“One of the robbers hit a tree as he was fleeing and fell into a pond. The locals caught him and beat as the others fled.”

After hearing of the matter, police rescued Amin and took him to Feni Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

His body was taken to hospital morgue for autopsy. A case is being prepared over the incident, Azad said.

