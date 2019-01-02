Home > Bangladesh

Sushma Swaraj congratulates AH Mahmood Ali

  Senior Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Jan 2019 15:01 BdST Updated: 02 Jan 2019 15:01 BdST

Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has called Bangladesh Foreign Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali to congratulate him on his election victory.

She stated that the government of India would continue to cooperation with Bangladesh as a close neighbor, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"She hopes to work together with Foreign Minister Mahmood Ali in future." 

Both the ministers co-chair the Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) to coordinate sectoral collaboration between the countries.

Mahmood Ali thanked the Indian external affairs minister for the call.

He expressed the hope that both the countries would continue to work together for the benefit of their two peoples.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi phoned his counterpart Sheikh Hasina on her resounding victory on December 30 elections.

