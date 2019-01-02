Home > Bangladesh

Mayor Khokon says campaign posters to be removed in 24 hours

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Jan 2019 16:01 BdST Updated: 02 Jan 2019 16:01 BdST

Dhaka South City Mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokon has said that all kinds of campaign materials for the Dec 30 election will have to be removed within 24 hours.

The candidates have been instructed to remove all kinds of campaign posters and banners, the mayor said while launching an event to remove all kinds of campaign materials in front of the Suritola Model Government Primary School in the capital’s Old Dhaka area on Wednesday.

“We have instructed DSCC workers to remove the campaign materials of all political parties within 24 hours and hope to complete the removal within that time.”

Khokon is also looking for support from all candidates on the matter. 

Later he removed some roadside posters to launch the event in front of the Suritola Model Government Primary School.   

Several DSCC officials and ward councillors were present at the event.

After Dec 30 election, several candidates were seen to remove campaign materials of their own accord.

But the DNCC officially launched the removal programme three days after the election.

