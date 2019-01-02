Home > Bangladesh

Man dies after inhaling toxic gas inside fuel tank in Brahmanbaria

  Brahmanbaria Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Jan 2019 15:01 BdST Updated: 02 Jan 2019 15:01 BdST

A man has died after inhaling poisonous gas from a fuel tank in Brahmanbaria.

Sohel Mia, 24, inhaled the gas as he was cleaning the tank in the Medda area of the Brahmanbaria municipality around 8am on Wednesday, said Atikur Rahman, Inspector of Sadar-1 police outpost.

Sohel, a driver, was a resident of Ghatura area in Sadar Upazila.

Sohel was hired to clean the fuel tank of SR Rahman Fuel Station early on Wednesday.

Sohel felt sick after entering the fuel tank to clean it. He was taken to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital immediately but died before he arrived at the hospital, Dr Mirza Sayeed said.

The cause of death would be determined after the autopsy, he added.   

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

New MPs to take oath Thursday

EC plans upazila elections in March

Suspected robber beaten to death in Feni

Two killed in Feni drug raid

‘Prioritise good governance, prevention of corruption’  

US, EU want vote irregularities probed

Oath preparations underway

Robert Palladino. Photo: Department of State, US

US to work with new AL govt

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.