Man dies after inhaling toxic gas inside fuel tank in Brahmanbaria
Brahmanbaria Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Jan 2019 15:01 BdST Updated: 02 Jan 2019 15:01 BdST
A man has died after inhaling poisonous gas from a fuel tank in Brahmanbaria.
Sohel Mia, 24, inhaled the gas as he was cleaning the tank in the Medda area of the Brahmanbaria municipality around 8am on Wednesday, said Atikur Rahman, Inspector of Sadar-1 police outpost.
Sohel, a driver, was a resident of Ghatura area in Sadar Upazila.
Sohel was hired to clean the fuel tank of SR Rahman Fuel Station early on Wednesday.
Sohel felt sick after entering the fuel tank to clean it. He was taken to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital immediately but died before he arrived at the hospital, Dr Mirza Sayeed said.
The cause of death would be determined after the autopsy, he added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- EC plans to hold upazila elections in March
- Sushma Swaraj congratulates AH Mahmood Ali
- Man dies after inhaling toxic gas inside fuel tank in Brahmanbaria
- Sonia Gandhi congratulates Hasina on election victory
- New MPs to take oaths of office on Thursday
- Suspected robber beaten to death in Feni
- Two killed in RAB’s anti-drug raid in Feni
- Call on new govt to prioritise good governance, prevention of corruption
- US, EU ask Bangladesh to investigate reports of election irregularities but promise support
- EU to continue to support Bangladesh, wants election ‘irregularities’ probed
Most Read
- Deaths of two garment workers in Dhaka road accident trigger violent protests
- Woman 'raped with husband, daughter tied up for arguing with AL supporters'
- US, EU ask Bangladesh to investigate reports of election irregularities but promise support
- BNP calls its candidates to Dhaka on Thursday
- Not an angel, nor a devil: JaSoD chief Inu asks for forgiveness for mistakes
- Chhatra Dal keeps quiet on its founding anniversary
- Muhith doesn’t mind staying on as finance minister ‘if PM Hasina asks’
- Ershad again tries to install brother GM Quader as his successor in Jatiya Party
- Parliament Secretariat prepares for swearing-in ceremony after polls
- Bangladesh general election at a glance: Awami League has 260 candidates, BNP fields 257