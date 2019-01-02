Man dies after inhaling toxic gas inside fuel tank in Brahmanbaria

Sohel Mia, 24, inhaled the gas as he was cleaning the tank in the Medda area of the Brahmanbaria municipality around 8am on Wednesday, said Atikur Rahman, Inspector of Sadar-1 police outpost.

Sohel, a driver, was a resident of Ghatura area in Sadar Upazila.

Sohel was hired to clean the fuel tank of SR Rahman Fuel Station early on Wednesday.

Sohel felt sick after entering the fuel tank to clean it. He was taken to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital immediately but died before he arrived at the hospital, Dr Mirza Sayeed said.

The cause of death would be determined after the autopsy, he added.