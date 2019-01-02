India opening six new visa centres in Bangladesh
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Jan 2019 17:01 BdST Updated: 02 Jan 2019 17:01 BdST
India is set to open six new visa centres in Bangladesh, taking the number of IVACs to 15, the High Commission in Dhaka says.
Start of operations of the centres at Thakurgaon and Bogura will begin on Jan 6 while Cumilla, Noakhali, Brahmanbaria and Satkhira centres will open from Jan 12.
“These new IVACs are being opened to further serve the needs and facilitate access of Indian visas to Bangladesh nationals, residing in far-flung and remote areas of Bangladesh,” the High Commission said.
At present, there are nine fully functional Indian visa centres or IVACs in different parts of Bangladesh.
“The opening of more Indian Visa Application Centres across Bangladesh and the provision of amenities, reflect the continuing efforts of the High Commission of India, in collaboration with its outsourced partner, the State Bank of India, to further streamline the Indian visa application process and strengthen people-to-people contacts between India and Bangladesh.”
India runs the biggest visa operations in the world in Bangladesh. Over a million of Bangladeshis visit India every year.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- EC plans to hold upazila elections in March
- Sushma Swaraj congratulates AH Mahmood Ali
- Man dies after inhaling toxic gas inside fuel tank in Brahmanbaria
- Sonia Gandhi congratulates Hasina on election victory
- New MPs to take oaths of office on Thursday
- Suspected robber beaten to death in Feni
- Two killed in RAB’s anti-drug raid in Feni
- Call on new govt to prioritise good governance, prevention of corruption
- US, EU ask Bangladesh to investigate reports of election irregularities but promise support
- EU to continue to support Bangladesh, wants election ‘irregularities’ probed
Most Read
- Deaths of two garment workers in Dhaka road accident trigger violent protests
- Woman 'raped with husband, daughter tied up for arguing with AL supporters'
- US, EU ask Bangladesh to investigate reports of election irregularities but promise support
- BNP calls its candidates to Dhaka on Thursday
- Not an angel, nor a devil: JaSoD chief Inu asks for forgiveness for mistakes
- Ershad again tries to install brother GM Quader as his successor in Jatiya Party
- Muhith doesn’t mind staying on as finance minister ‘if PM Hasina asks’
- Parliament Secretariat prepares for swearing-in ceremony after polls
- Bangladesh general election at a glance: Awami League has 260 candidates, BNP fields 257
- Bangladesh Foreign Service Association congratulates Hasina