India opening six new visa centres in Bangladesh

India is set to open six new visa centres in Bangladesh, taking the number of IVACs to 15, the High Commission in Dhaka says.

Start of operations of the centres at Thakurgaon and Bogura will begin on Jan 6 while Cumilla, Noakhali, Brahmanbaria and Satkhira centres will open from Jan 12.

“These new IVACs are being opened to further serve the needs and facilitate access of Indian visas to  Bangladesh nationals, residing in far-flung and remote areas of Bangladesh,” the High Commission said.

At present, there are nine fully functional Indian visa centres or IVACs in different parts of Bangladesh.

“The opening of more Indian Visa Application Centres across Bangladesh and the provision of amenities, reflect the continuing efforts of the High Commission of India, in collaboration with its outsourced partner, the State Bank of India, to further streamline the Indian visa application process and strengthen people-to-people contacts between India and Bangladesh.”

India runs the biggest visa operations in the world in Bangladesh. Over a million of Bangladeshis visit India every year.

