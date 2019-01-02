Four ‘missing’ youths land in jail on charges of violence in Dhaka before polls

The four are Asian University student Abu Khaled Mohammad Jabed, Stamford university student Md Borhan Uddin, Manarat University student Md Rezaul Khaleque and former Dhaka Unani Ayurvedic Medical College student Syed Mominul Hasan.

Their families earlier said the four were returning home by bus after shopping at Shahbagh last Saturday.

Some people posing as members of police’s Detective Branch stopped the bus at Farmgate and detained the four youths, the families said.

They told a press conference on Tuesday that they were appearing before the media after failing to get police to admit to the detention of the four youths.

Later in the evening, members of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s DB handed the four to Kafrul Police Station.

Sub-Inspector Zillur Rahman took the four to court on Wednesday showing them arrested in a case started by Tanti League leader Md Zahangir over vandalism of its office and bombing at Section-13 in Mirpur on Dec 17.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Baki Billah rejected their bail petitions and granted the police plea to send them to jail.

In the petition, SI Zillur alleged the four were helping the BNP and the Jamaat-e-Islami in acts of violence by making bombs for a long time as members of the parties.

They carried out an attack on the Tanti League’s election office before the election in an attempt to kill the leaders of the ruling Awami League affiliate, the sub-inspector said.

Police may need to quiz the suspects in custody in the future, so it was necessary to keep them behind bars, he argued.

SM Kabiruzzaman and KM Shariful Islam, the lawyers for the four suspects, claimed at hearing of the bail petition that their clients were not involved in the incident mentioned in the case.