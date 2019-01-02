Call on new govt to prioritise good governance, prevention of corruption

bdnews24.com and Deutsche Welle co-organised the event at the bdnews24.com studio in Dhaka two days after parliamentary elections on Tuesday on how the participants want to see Bangladesh.

Former ambassador Muhammad Zamir, who heads the ruling Awami League’s sub-committee on international affairs, said as a common citizen he hopes the new parliament will work to ensure good governance, transparency and accountability.

Zamir, a former information commissioner, advised cutting the time of permissible absence in parliament for its members to 30 days from 90 days and putting up online wealth statements of MPs and their families.

He also advised fair investigation by the Election Commission into allegations of rigging and police interference in the election.

Sheikh Hasina is set to become prime minister for an unprecedented fourth term after her Awami League won 259 constituencies of the 300-seat parliament in Sunday’s elections.

The ruling party is followed by its key ally the Jatiya Party at 20 while the BNP, a key ally of the opposition alliance, has suffered a massive rout with just five seats plus two of its allies in the Jatiya Oikya Front.

The Oikya Front has rejected the results of the polls marred by deadly violence and allegations of irregularities.

DBC Television Editor-in-Chief Manzurul Islam said at the bdnews24.com-DW event that he hoped Hasina would ensure that the institutions related to democracy like the Election Commission do not become questionable.

“Bangladesh has progressed in all socio-economic indicators. Now an administration based on good governance and free of corruption should be established. Democracy should also be institutionalised,” he said.

Professor Mohammad Mainul Islam, the chairman of the Dhaka University’s population sciences department, said this election was an opportunity to prove that fair polls are possible with a partisan government in power.

“Now questions will remain in the future. Many candidates were beaten up. The media reported some of the incidents. These questions would not have arisen if the Election Commission worked sincerely,” he said.

Dhaka University’s journalism teacher Saiful Alam Chowdhury said there cannot be any example of fully free and fair polls in the world as elections are a mega event

“Insignificant incidents occurred at 22 out of 40,000 polling stations. Balloting was suspended in these centres because of the troubles. The rate is very low. It means voters were able to cast their votes freely and the mass media has fulfilled its duty properly,” he added.