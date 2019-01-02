Call on new govt to prioritise good governance, prevention of corruption
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Jan 2019 04:01 BdST Updated: 02 Jan 2019 05:01 BdST
The next government should prioritise issues related to good governance and prevention of corruption, discussants have told a special election event.
bdnews24.com and Deutsche Welle co-organised the event at the bdnews24.com studio in Dhaka two days after parliamentary elections on Tuesday on how the participants want to see Bangladesh.
Former ambassador Muhammad Zamir, who heads the ruling Awami League’s sub-committee on international affairs, said as a common citizen he hopes the new parliament will work to ensure good governance, transparency and accountability.
Zamir, a former information commissioner, advised cutting the time of permissible absence in parliament for its members to 30 days from 90 days and putting up online wealth statements of MPs and their families.
Sheikh Hasina is set to become prime minister for an unprecedented fourth term after her Awami League won 259 constituencies of the 300-seat parliament in Sunday’s elections.
The ruling party is followed by its key ally the Jatiya Party at 20 while the BNP, a key ally of the opposition alliance, has suffered a massive rout with just five seats plus two of its allies in the Jatiya Oikya Front.
The Oikya Front has rejected the results of the polls marred by deadly violence and allegations of irregularities.
“Bangladesh has progressed in all socio-economic indicators. Now an administration based on good governance and free of corruption should be established. Democracy should also be institutionalised,” he said.
“Now questions will remain in the future. Many candidates were beaten up. The media reported some of the incidents. These questions would not have arisen if the Election Commission worked sincerely,” he said.
“Insignificant incidents occurred at 22 out of 40,000 polling stations. Balloting was suspended in these centres because of the troubles. The rate is very low. It means voters were able to cast their votes freely and the mass media has fulfilled its duty properly,” he added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- US, EU ask Bangladesh to investigate reports of election irregularities but promise support
- EU to continue to support Bangladesh, wants election ‘irregularities’ probed
- US administration to work with new AL govt, asks EC to address ‘irregularities’
- Bangladesh Foreign Service Association congratulates Hasina
- Parliament Secretariat prepares for swearing-in ceremony after polls
- Woman ‘raped with husband, daughter tied up’ for arguing with AL supporters
- New govt may form cabinet within Jan 10, Quader says
- Saudi King Salman joins world leaders to congratulate Hasina on election win
- Journalist Amanullah Kabir on life support
- Inu pledges to form new wage board for electronic media
Most Read
- Deaths of two garment workers in Dhaka road accident trigger violent protests
- Hasina reasons out BNP's election rout
- New MPs to take oaths of office on Jan 3
- Bangladesh general election at a glance: Awami League has 260 candidates, BNP fields 257
- Live: Election violence hits parts of Bangladesh
- Oikya Front candidates to submit memorandum to EC for fresh vote
- Woman 'raped with husband, daughter tied up for arguing with AL supporters'
- Exercise restraint: UN calls all parties in Bangladesh after elections
- Chhatra Dal keeps quiet on its founding anniversary
- Veteran actor Kader Khan dies at 81