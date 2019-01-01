Home > Bangladesh

US administration to work with new AL govt, asks EC to address ‘irregularities’

Published: 01 Jan 2019 23:01 BdST Updated: 02 Jan 2019 00:01 BdST

The US government has asked the Election Commission to work “constructively” with all sides to address claims of election irregularities, but said it will continue to work with the new government.

“Bangladesh’s impressive record of economic development and respect for democracy and human rights are mutually reinforcing, and we look forward to continue working with the ruling government and opposition towards advancing these interrelated goals,” the Department of State said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ruling Awami League is set to form government for the third consecutive term after its resounding victory on Dec 30 elections. Voter turnout was 80 percent.

Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino in the statement said the United States “commends” the tens of millions of Bangladeshis who voted in elections as well as the decision of all major opposition political parties to participate, a “positive development” after the boycotted election of 2014.

Robert Palladino. Photo: Department of State, US

The Statement said the United States “remains deeply invested in the future of Bangladesh and its democratic development”.

“The United States is Bangladesh’s largest foreign investor, largest single-country market for Bangladeshi exports, and home to a large community of Americans of Bangladeshi origin.

“In this light, we note with concern credible reports of harassment, intimidation, and violence in the pre-election period that made it difficult for many opposition candidates and their supporters to meet, hold rallies, and campaign freely.

“We are also concerned that election-day irregularities prevented some people from voting, which undermined faith in the electoral process.

“We strongly encourage all parties to refrain from violence and request the Election Commission work constructively with all sides to address claims of irregularities,” the State Department added.

