Home > Bangladesh

Journalist Amanullah Kabir on life support

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Jan 2019 18:01 BdST Updated: 01 Jan 2019 18:01 BdST

bdnews24.com’s Senior Editor Amanullah Kabir is on life support at a Dhaka hospital after his physical condition deteriorated on Tuesday.

Kabir has been suffering from diabetes and other complications. Liver-damaging toxins were also found in the test, his family said, citing the physicians.  

He has been admitted to Dhaka Central International Medical College in Mohammadpur due to the illness on Thursday. Later he was shifted to Ibn Sina Hospital in Dhanmondi on Tuesday afternoon, his daughter Shovan Kabir told bdnews24.com. 

“Doctors said his condition is critical and he has been put on life support,” Shovan said.

Kabir joined bdnews24.com as a senior editor in 2013. He was previously admitted to hospital in 2016 with heart-related diseases.

Born on Jan 24, 1947 in Jamalpur, Kabir worked with both Bangla and English news outlets over the course of a career that has spanned four decades. He was the chief editor and managing director of the government-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

Kabir was the founder editor of Daily Amar Desh and the executive editor of the now-defunct Daily Telegraph. He was also the founder executive editor of the Independent and news editor at The Daily Star.

An active writer, he also served as the president of the Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Hasina pays tribute to Bangabandhu

Journalist Amanullah Kabir on life support

New wage board for broadcast media 

Protests after two die in road accident

Textbooks distributed across the country 

2018: the biggest stories

Jubo League man dies in election violence

New MPs to take oath Jan 3

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.