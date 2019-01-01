Journalist Amanullah Kabir on life support

Kabir has been suffering from diabetes and other complications. Liver-damaging toxins were also found in the test, his family said, citing the physicians.

He has been admitted to Dhaka Central International Medical College in Mohammadpur due to the illness on Thursday. Later he was shifted to Ibn Sina Hospital in Dhanmondi on Tuesday afternoon, his daughter Shovan Kabir told bdnews24.com.

“Doctors said his condition is critical and he has been put on life support,” Shovan said.

Kabir joined bdnews24.com as a senior editor in 2013. He was previously admitted to hospital in 2016 with heart-related diseases.

Born on Jan 24, 1947 in Jamalpur, Kabir worked with both Bangla and English news outlets over the course of a career that has spanned four decades. He was the chief editor and managing director of the government-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

Kabir was the founder editor of Daily Amar Desh and the executive editor of the now-defunct Daily Telegraph. He was also the founder executive editor of the Independent and news editor at The Daily Star.

An active writer, he also served as the president of the Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists.