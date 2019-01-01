Hasina says she will prioritise finishing the development projects her government had started during its second consecutive term.

Her rival the BNP’s Jatiya Oikya Front alliance says it will move the Election Commission against the ‘rigged’ election and to demand fresh polls . It will also announce protest programmes.

Violence on the largely peaceful voting day caused loss of 17 lives in 11 districts.

No major violence has been reported after the voting.

Revellers filled the Dhaka streets as the clock ticked past midnight on Tuesday.

Fireworks lit up the skies with the air filled with loud bangs of firecrackers as many gathered on rooftops, despite a ban on open-air programmes and parties, and fireworks.

President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Hasina greeted the nation on the occasion of New Year in separate messages.

Hamid hoped that Bangladesh will march forward on the way of new possibilities sharing sorrows and happiness of the past year.

Hasina added: “The outgoing 2018 was a glorious year in the history of the Bengali nation... let the new year bring in all our lives untainted happiness, peace and prosperity."