Voting suspended at Noakhali-3 polling centre after looting of polling materials
Noakhali Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Dec 2018 09:12 BdST Updated: 30 Dec 2018 09:12 BdST
Voting has been suspended at a polling centre in Noakhali-3 after polling materials were stolen. Six people have also been injured in an attack on another polling centre.
Assistant Returning Officer and Begumganj Upazila Executive Officer Ruhul Amin said that the polling centre at the Purbababunagar Govt Primary School was attacked at 5am.
“A group of criminals attacked and looted all the polling materials. Voting has been suspended at the centre.”
An attempt was made to steal voting materials at a Noakhali-2 polling centre. Six, including an assistant presiding officer, were injured in the attack.
Noakhali Superintendent of Police Md Ilias Shareef said that an attack was carried out at Shomaimuri Upazila’s Ebtedayee Nurani Madrasa polling centre. Police went to the location and fired blank rounds, which caused the attackers to flee.
The situation is under police control, Shareef said.
“Six, including Election Presiding Officer and Upazila Family Planning Officer Mahmudul Hassan, were injured in the attack.”
The injured were first taken to Noakhali General Hospital. Mahmudul was later sent to Dhaka, the police super said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Police restrict New Year’s Eve celebrations in Dhaka
- Bangladesh blocks mobile internet services for election
- Lowest temperature of 5.2°C recorded in Kurigram
- 60% of youths want pro-independence forces in power: Farashuddin
- Commonwealth secretary general calls for free, fair election in Bangladesh
- Polling centres in Dhaka secured: police
- Bangladesh orders shutdown of 3G, 4G services for polls
- Voting materials on the way to polling centres
- Veteran painter Syed Jahangir dies at 83
- Eight arrested with ties to ‘provocative videos’ on election
Most Read
- How Dhaka and Chattogram voters can find their polling centres
- Live: Bangladesh heads to polls
- Khaleda tells voters to guard centres in ‘message sent’ from jail
- Bangladesh general election at a glance: Awami League has 260 candidates, BNP fields 257
- Bangladesh orders shutdown of 3G, 4G services for polls
- City election voters can know their numbers, polling centres by SMS
- BNP, Oikya Front won’t quit election on own accord: Kamal
- Prime Minister Hasina warns candidates against ‘BNP election tactic’
- Bangladesh blocks mobile internet services for election
- Jubo League worker killed in Chattogram in alleged BNP attack on eve of voting