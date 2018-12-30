Voting suspended at Noakhali-3 polling centre after looting of polling materials

Assistant Returning Officer and Begumganj Upazila Executive Officer Ruhul Amin said that the polling centre at the Purbababunagar Govt Primary School was attacked at 5am.

“A group of criminals attacked and looted all the polling materials. Voting has been suspended at the centre.”

An attempt was made to steal voting materials at a Noakhali-2 polling centre. Six, including an assistant presiding officer, were injured in the attack.

Noakhali Superintendent of Police Md Ilias Shareef said that an attack was carried out at Shomaimuri Upazila’s Ebtedayee Nurani Madrasa polling centre. Police went to the location and fired blank rounds, which caused the attackers to flee.

The situation is under police control, Shareef said.

“Six, including Election Presiding Officer and Upazila Family Planning Officer Mahmudul Hassan, were injured in the attack.”

The injured were first taken to Noakhali General Hospital. Mahmudul was later sent to Dhaka, the police super said.