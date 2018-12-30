Home > Bangladesh

Voting suspended at Noakhali-3 polling centre after looting of polling materials

  Noakhali Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Dec 2018 09:12 BdST Updated: 30 Dec 2018 09:12 BdST

Voting has been suspended at a polling centre in Noakhali-3 after polling materials were stolen. Six people have also been injured in an attack on another polling centre.

Assistant Returning Officer and Begumganj Upazila Executive Officer Ruhul Amin said that the polling centre at the Purbababunagar Govt Primary School was attacked at 5am.

“A group of criminals attacked and looted all the polling materials. Voting has been suspended at the centre.”

An attempt was made to steal voting materials at a Noakhali-2 polling centre. Six, including an assistant presiding officer, were injured in the attack.

Noakhali Superintendent of Police Md Ilias Shareef said that an attack was carried out at Shomaimuri Upazila’s Ebtedayee Nurani Madrasa polling centre. Police went to the location and fired blank rounds, which caused the attackers to flee.

The situation is under police control, Shareef said.

“Six, including Election Presiding Officer and Upazila Family Planning Officer Mahmudul Hassan, were injured in the attack.”

The injured were first taken to Noakhali General Hospital. Mahmudul was later sent to Dhaka, the police super said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

File Photo

Curbs on New Year’s Eve revelry 

No mobile internet

Mercury dips to 5.2°C in Kurigram

‘60% youths support pro-Liberation forces’

Mobile internet down, but not out

Polling centres in Dhaka secured: police

Voting materials on way to polling centres

Painter Syed Jahangir dies at 83

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.