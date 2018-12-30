Mobile internet back after voting closes

Two hours after the voting ended, mobile phone operators reactivated the mobile internet service after getting instructions from the regulators BTRC.

An official of a mobile phone operator told bdnews24.com that customers have started receiving 4G, 3G and 2G internet services in their phones after the BTRC directive to the phone operators.

The telecom operators halted 3G and 4G services on Saturday afternoon. Later in the night, the operators received orders to stop 2G internet services as well.

BTRC Senior Assistant Director (Media) Zakir Hossain Khan had earlier told bdnews24.com: “For state security and to prevent the spread of rumours, mobile phone operators have been instructed by email to shut down 3G and 4G internet services.”

Mobile 3G and 4G data services were also shut down for 10 hours on Thursday night and Friday morning. It resumed around 8:30am on Friday only to be shut down again on Saturday afternoon.