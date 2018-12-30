Mobile internet back after voting closes
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Dec 2018 20:12 BdST Updated: 30 Dec 2018 20:12 BdST
Mobile internet service, which was halted for 27 hours, has resumed after the end of the 11th parliamentary election.
Two hours after the voting ended, mobile phone operators reactivated the mobile internet service after getting instructions from the regulators BTRC.
An official of a mobile phone operator told bdnews24.com that customers have started receiving 4G, 3G and 2G internet services in their phones after the BTRC directive to the phone operators.
The telecom operators halted 3G and 4G services on Saturday afternoon. Later in the night, the operators received orders to stop 2G internet services as well.
BTRC Senior Assistant Director (Media) Zakir Hossain Khan had earlier told bdnews24.com: “For state security and to prevent the spread of rumours, mobile phone operators have been instructed by email to shut down 3G and 4G internet services.”
Mobile 3G and 4G data services were also shut down for 10 hours on Thursday night and Friday morning. It resumed around 8:30am on Friday only to be shut down again on Saturday afternoon.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Mobile internet back after voting closes
- Gowher Rizvi briefs foreign observers at Hotel Sonargaon
- Festivity as former enclave people vote for the first time in Bangladesh election
- Bangladesh govt says ANFREL statement on election is ‘biased and premeditated assumption’
- Jubo League leader killed in clash with BNP supporters in Rangamati
- Body with bullet wounds found in Lakshmipur
- Voting suspended at Noakhali-3 polling centre after looting of polling materials
- Police restrict New Year’s Eve celebrations in Dhaka
- Bangladesh blocks mobile internet services for election
- Lowest temperature of 5.2°C recorded in Kurigram
Most Read
- Live: Election violence hits parts of Bangladesh
- How Dhaka and Chattogram voters can find their polling centres
- Bangladesh general election at a glance: Awami League has 260 candidates, BNP fields 257
- Kamal rejects ‘farcical’ election, demands fresh polls under neutral govt
- Salma Islam announces she is stepping aside from Dhaka-1 race
- Bangladesh govt says ANFREL statement on election is ‘biased and premeditated assumption’
- Election violence kills at least 16, mostly from Awami League
- Bangladesh blocks mobile internet services for election
- Voting suspended at 22 polling centres, says EC secretary
- Election: Key insights from newsroom