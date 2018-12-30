Festivity as former enclave people vote for the first time in Bangladesh election

“Brother, it was my pleasure to participate in the MP vote at this age,” Moktar Ali, a senior citizen at Dasiarchhara’s Rashmela area in the northern district of Kurigram, said after casting his vote on Sunday.

‘Rusina’, a resident of Tongkar Mor area, said she never thought she would be able to vote.

“I’ve voted for the person who had introduced himself to me,” she added.

As many as 111 enclaves became part of Bangladesh when the swap of little ‘land islands’ with India in 2015 put an end to one of the most complex and puzzling border disputes the world has ever seen.

Out of the 12 now-defunct enclaves in Kurigram, 11 have inhabitants. Around 9,000 people of 1,800 families reside in these areas. The number of voters in these areas is around 4,000, including those in Dasiarchhara.

People in Dasiarchhara cast their votes at five polling stations from 8am to 4pm.

Around half the votes were cast until noon at East Chandrakhana High School centre.

The voting, however, was marred by allegations of rigging.

“A number of voters at the station learnt that their votes had already been cast when they came to the centre,” Azizul Haque, an undergraduate student of a local college, told bdnews24.com.

The voting at Dasiarchhara was peaceful with voters queuing in an orderly manner.