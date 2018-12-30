Bangladesh govt says ANFREL statement on election is ‘biased and premeditated assumption’

ANFREL, along with its 15 affiliate organisations, released a statement on Saturday, a day before the 11th general elections, expressing concern “regarding the restrictive electoral environment” surrounding the elections.

“Ever since the election was announced, the government of Bangladesh has embarked upon a crackdown on civil society, the opposition, and the media, undermining any semblance of a democratic process,” it said.

The foreign ministry said the election is being held in “a free, fair, festive and peaceful manner to fully exercise the people’s voting rights despite biased the speculation from many quarters, including ANFREL.”

“The election is being conducted by an independent Election Commission, which has over the last five years (2012-2017) successfully organised 6,937 elections at the national and local levels for 4,808 posts.”

For Sunday’s elections, the EC has already deployed 66 returning officers, 40,183 presiding officers and 414,624 polling officers to help 104,238,677 voters to cast their ballots.

With regard to security, 1,328 executive magistrates and 244 judicial magistrates have been deployed in the polling centres along with 608,000 law enforcing personnel from police, army, navy, coast guard, Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

A total 174 foreign observers, 65 foreign journalists from various countries and organisations are observing today’s election, in addition to 25,900 local observers from 81 organizations and 7,000-8,000 local media personnel.

“It was possible due to prompt and efficient facilitation by the Election Commission,” the foreign ministry said.

The foreign ministry said ANFREL itself has mentioned in its statement that 13 of its 32 observers were already accredited by Dec 21.

“It may be mentioned here that the rest of the applications were under process before ANFREL unilaterally decided to withdraw its mission.”

“Moreover, fewer foreign observers does not ‘indicate a common feeling of discouragement’; rather several international partners see it as a positive development for Bangladesh’s democratic process and the role of the Election Commission.”

The EU delegation has recently stated in a press conference in Dhaka that Bangladesh is capable of following its own rules to conduct a free and fair election and “therefore we don’t need to send observers.”

“The information on the electoral violence provided by ANFREL ignores the fact that, these have arisen mainly out of intra-party rivalries within BNP itself aggravated by multiple nominations given by BNP against one seat (696 candidates against 300 seats).”

“Besides, since Dec 1 2018, the electoral violence by BNP-Jamaat has so far caused death of 11 Awami League workers (five killed on the eve of election day), one ANSAR member and injury to 450 people, including presiding officers.”

The foreign ministry, however, said compared to “previous general elections that witnessed extreme violence and arson, so far (as of the morning Dec 30, 2018) election campaigns have witnessed significantly low incidents of violence.”

According to a study by Dhaka University based think tank, pre-election violence in previous elections caused the death of 90 individuals (on average) whereas the 11th parliament election has seen far fewer deaths and violence.

“With respect to sweeping allegations of arrests and harassment of opposition leaders and others, it is reiterated that no arrest has been made on false or fresh charges; rather they have been arrested on specific criminal charges.

“The number of arrestees mentioned by ANFREL is baseless, misleading and exaggerated.”

“The 11th parliament election is being monitored by local and international observers, a vibrant media, active civil society and the conscious citizens of Bangladesh, who would help the country’s democratic process, regardless of false accusations and biased assumptions of vested quarters.

“The people of the country earnestly hope that the 11th Parliament Election will be yet another milestone in Bangladesh's journey to sustained high economic growth, prosperity and inclusion in a democratic environment. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reiterated her commitment to accept people’s verdict,” read the statement.

The foreign ministry earlier said ‘Odhikar’, a Bangladeshi NGO, is the founding member of ANFREL.

“‘Odhikar’ is widely known for its disproportionate bias and prejudice against Bangladesh, in particular the government of Awami League, which is evident in its various reports including the recent ones published in October and December 2018.”

“Besides, one of the top-ranking Bangladesh members of ‘Odhikar’ was earlier appointed by the BNP-Jamaat Government as the deputy attorney general, which provides ground for disqualification of his organisation and related entities as independent and neutral observer of the national elections,” the foreign ministry had earlier said.